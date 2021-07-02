Fact Check Friday: How many jobs will the new infrastructure plan create?

President Joe Biden, Sen. Rob Portman and other senators reached an agreement on a trillion dollar infrastructure plan, but a question still remains on how many jobs the plan will create.

Biden said the plan will create "millions of good paying jobs," but some experts aren't sure. Moody's Analytics thought this estimate was too high.

"Of those 19 million jobs, about 16 million of those jobs would have already been created," Bernard Yaros Jr., an economist with Moody's Analytics, said.

That leaves an estimated 2.7 million jobs created over the next decade, however this estimate was for the $2.2 trillion American Jobs Plan, not for the new proposal.

The proposal still needs to pass through Congress though, where it is expected to meet opposition so the estimates may mean nothing down the road.