Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval joins Biden-Harris 2024 national advisory board

CINCINNATI — Aftab Pureval is supporting President Joe Biden's bid for reelection.

The Cincinnati mayor will join fellow Ohio natives Reps. Joyce Beatty and Shontel Brown, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren and more on the Biden-Harris national advisory board.

"President (Biden) and Vice President (Harris) have had Cincinnati's back with transformational investments in infrastructure and equitable economic growth," Pureval said on social media Wednesday. "I'm proud to join the Biden-Harris 2024 National Advisory Board to continue building on all the progress we've made."

Board members will help with fundraising efforts and engage with voters through different events. The board includes politicians from across the country, though no one from Kentucky or Indiana is included. The Biden-Harris team said the board focuses on key battleground states.

"The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher," Biden said in a release. "Our freedom and democracy are on the line. I’m grateful to this group of diverse and dynamic leaders who will help us win the battle for the soul of America and finish the job for the American people."

The president formally announced his reelection bid in April, asking voters to give him another term to "finish the job" he began when he was elected in 2020. The latest polls show former President Donald Trump is the frontrunner in the Republican primary, FiveThirtyEight reports.

