'Good Morning America' marks golden anniversary with new studio, unchanged tradition

NEW YORK — Good Morning America has been waking up the country for five decades, marking this golden milestone at their brand-new headquarters in New York City.

Our very own Good Morning Tri-State anchor Frank Marzullo spent the day with the GMA crew in New York, celebrating the show's incredible 50-year journey and getting an exclusive look at their state-of-the-art new studio.

Since 1975, those three simple words — "Good Morning America" — have started countless mornings across the nation. The show has been there through our darkest days and brightest moments of inspiration and entertainment.

"Think about it — how many programs have been on television for 50 years? Not many, not many. And so, 50 and counting, we like to say," GMA anchor Robin Roberts said.

When GMA first went on the air in 1975, the concept of sitting around a couch to discuss the day's news was revolutionary. But the inspiration came from right here in Ohio — specifically from "The Morning Exchange" on Scripps station WEWS in Cleveland. That show pioneered the warm, inviting style of discussing news on a couch with expert guests, creating the family atmosphere that would define "Good Morning America."

"It's wild how much it has evolved in those 50 years," GMA Meteorologist Ginger Zee said. "When I'm out, I will have people saying, 'Oh, I've been watching since I was a kid and Joan London was on,' and they'll tell me the whole progression and what an honor to be just a small part of the fabric of people's lives that GMA has become."

The program recently moved into brand-new headquarters, continuing to pave the way for the future of morning television. The new studio features cutting-edge technology, including floors that are actually monitors and can change at the touch of a button.

While the technology and set may evolve, one thing remains constant — those three words that have started American mornings for half a century: "Good Morning America."