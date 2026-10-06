FDA issues recall for over 122k cases of Gatorade over undeclared food dyes

Over 122,000 cases of Gatorade are being recalled, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Specifically, the FDA said the recall affects 122,021 cases of 28-ounce bottles of Gatorade Lemon Lime, Gatorade Lemon Lime Zero, Gatorade Orange and Gatorade Orange Zero.

"Undeclared Yellow No. 6 and/or Yellow No. 5," was listed on the FDA's website as the reason for the recall.

Ohio is among the over two-dozen states listed in where the now-recalled Gatorade drinks were distributed. This recall impacts drinks with lot dates between April 2027, May 2027 and June 2027. Click here to find a full list of dates and states.

The recall was classified as a Class II recall on Oct. 2 after it was first initiated on Sept. 25, according to the FDA.

The FDA notes that Class II recalls are implemented in "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

ABC News has reached out to PepsiCo, which owns Gatorade, for comment.

