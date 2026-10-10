Missing Hamilton Township child found dead in pond

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 10-year-old Hamilton Township boy who was reported missing Saturday afternoon has been found dead in a nearby pond.

According to a release from the Hamilton Township Police Department, the police responded to a missing nonverbal autistic boy at approximately 2:08 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2026.

The police were joined in the search with assistance from Hamilton Township Fire and Rescue and the Deerfield Township Fire Department.

The boy's body was found in a nearby pond within the Hammerwood Court subdivision despite the rapid response and coordinated search efforts.

The child's name has not been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation; police say there is no indication of any criminal activity at this time.