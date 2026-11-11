Man dies after explosion destroys Ripley County home in Indiana

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A man is dead after an explosion destroyed a home near the 3700 block of West County Road 350 South Tuesday night in Indiana, according to the Ripley County Coroner's Office.

Neighbors said the explosion happened shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The blast was powerful enough to shake nearby homes and send flaming debris flying across the property.

According to one neighbor, the explosion nearly knocked her off her couch, and she said the flaming debris "looked like fireworks raining down from the sky."

WATCH: WCPO video captures aftermath of house explosion in Ripley County, Indiana

WCPO video captures aftermath of house explosion in Ripley County, Indiana

She said the man who died was a nice person and had lived in the area for many years.

By Wednesday, debris was scattered across the property, and the home appeared to have been leveled. Family members of the man killed were at the scene, sifting through the debris.

David Merrill, a nearby neighbor who felt the explosion, said the incident serves as a reminder of how quickly life can change.

"Life is very short. Life is very special," Merrill said. "Enjoy every moment because you never know when it's going to be your last day."

WCPO 9 News has reached out to the Ripley County Sheriff's Office and New Marion Volunteer Fire Department for additional information but has not yet received a response.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.