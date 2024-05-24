Watch Now
Xavier University closed due to gas leak

Posted at 12:09 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 12:43:26-04

CINCINNATI — Xavier University has been closed and all students and staff were sent away from campus after a gas leak Friday morning, according to Doug Ruschman, the vice president of communications at Xavier.

Ruschman said an employee alerted campus facilities workers about the potential leak after 9:45 a.m. and the alert went out to students and staff at 10:07 a.m. to leave campus.

We saw multiple Duke Energy trucks and excavating equipment were on campus just before noon working on the leak, with caution tape blocking off certain sections of campus.

Crews were most visibly working in the ground outside of Hinkle Hall. The leak has been contained and Duke is now working on repairing the line, Ruschman said. There not yet a timeline for repairs/reopening.

Xavier is in its summer semester, when drastically fewer students and staff are on campus.

