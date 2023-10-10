World Mental Health Day shines a light on how the stigma around mental health issues is slowly fading

COVINGTON, Ky. — It's no secret that our nation is still working to break the stigma when it comes to mental health issues. UC Clinical Director of Addictive Services, Doctor Chris Tuell, said World Mental Health Day is the perfect time to shine a light on how far mental health conversations have come.

He said the care for mental health has come a long way. It's no longer a closet conversation. Many talk about on social media, television show and movies and many are more open to talking about it within their families and care providers.

Although that may be true, he said he still sees people putting their mental health on the back burner compared to a physical element.

“Understand that mental wellness like anything else we need to take care of ourselves. We’re on the phone very quickly if I have a toothache or if I break a finger or tear a ligament," he said. "But with mental health we kind of dismiss it we think ‘well I can handle this. But why not take care of ourselves mentally like we would physically?"

When seeking help or noticing something is wrong, what are the first steps to addressing those emotions? Tuell shared to look out for things like addiction, change in eating and sleeping habits and isolation.

“They’re finding that this is really common. We know at least 20 percent, one out of five or one out of four people, will have some issue with mental illness at some point in their lives so just to be able to reach out do something about it to address these issues just like you would take care of yourself in anything else," he said.

Starter kit to addressing your mental health:



Reach out for help Get a generic assessment test to see where to start Know that you are not alone on this journey

"So I think the awareness has certainly changed over the years since I’ve been in the field. And I think it opens the door for a lot of people to say you know it’s OK to talk to a therapist," Tuell said.