Working on Thanksgiving: Restaurant, retail workers on the job during the holiday

CINCINNATI — While families across the Tri-State gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving with a home-cooked meal, not everyone was interested in cooking and cleaning.

Thankfully for them, some restaurants kept their doors open for the holiday — meaning many were unable to take the day off work.

Inside Prime Cincinnati, chefs were cooking up some Thanksgiving meals in addition to the restaurant's signature dishes.

"The Turkey dish is for the tradition for the Thanksgiving dinner, but we have the best steaks and then we have the seafood pasta," said Nelson Castillo, the restaurant's managing partner.

While families dined in, Christmas decorations lit up the room. The decorations are a tradition, along with keeping the restaurant open on Thanksgiving Day.

"We took reservations — we were sold out probably about two weeks ago," Castillo said. "We're busy, luckily we're able to do it throughout the whole day so it never feels overwhelming for anybody. It's kind of nonstop throughout the whole day."

Though the staff is spending the holiday at work, Castillo said they are making the most of the situation, celebrating together as a work family.

"We all work here as a family, it's also our Thanksgiving Day," Castillo said.

The employees at Prime Cincinnati were not the only ones working — first responders, retail workers and delivery drivers were just some of the people whose Thanksgiving was more like a Thursday.

