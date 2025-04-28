Woman arrested after shooting in Greenhills

GREENHILLS, Ohio — One woman has been arrested following a shooting in Greenhills Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Greenhills Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Winton Road around 4:53 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Police report that prior to the shooting, Kenesha Kenny, 29, had been involved in a physical altercation with the victim that resulted in both individuals driving separately northbound on Winton Road.

While traveling on Winton Road, Kenny fired a weapon at the victim's vehicle, striking it. Police report that the victim had two other people in the car.

During the investigation, the victim provided officers with Kenny’s name and a description of her vehicle.

Officers determined the vehicle’s license plate number as part of their investigation.

With the assistance of the Springdale and West Chester police departments, officers located Kenny's vehicle near her residence and subsequently located Kenny at her residence.

Kenny was arrested and charged with three counts of felonious assault. She was transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.