Woman accused of trying to lure boy from home accepts plea deal

CINCINNATI — A woman who faced multiple charges after she was accused of trying to lure a 4-year-old boy from his home and lying about her identity has been sentenced to prison time.

On Monday, jury selection was scheduled to begin for the trial of 45-year-old Lisa Nacrelli. However, instead of choosing a jury, a judge sentenced Nacrelli after she accepted a plea deal.

She'd originally faced three charges: one count of burglary, one count of attempted abduction and one count of impersonating a peace officer or police officer. In the end, she agreed to plead guilty to the impersonation charge in exchange for a prison sentence of three years. The other two charges were dismissed.

Nacrelli was arrested in June 2023 after a Norwood family said she tried to get their son to come home with her; some of Nacrelli's interaction with the young boy was caught on the family's surveillance camera.

The family also filed a restraining order against Nacrelli following her arrest.

Video captures woman accused of luring child, impersonating CPS worker

In the video, Nacrelli can be seen interacting with the young boy for minutes, including putting her arm around him and touching his hair.

The child's mother, Jamie Spradlin, told WCPO that after Nacrelli spoke with her son as he played in front of their house, she identified herself as a worker with Child Protective Services, asking if she could come inside the home for an inspection.

"She shows me a badge that says her name," Jaimie Spradlin said. "She proceeds to rattle off my children's names."

According to court documents, Nacrelli told police she had been "drinking since the morning that day" and she thought the boy wasn't being supervised so she wanted to scare the boy's parents by pretending to be with CPS.