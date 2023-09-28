Winners of the 2023 Rubber Duck Regatta claim their prizes

CINCINNATI — The winners of the 2023 Rubber Duck Regatta claimed their prizes Thursday morning.

This year's first place winner was Stan Ladrick, of Kennedy Heights; He won a 2024 Honda HRV, which was presented by the Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Honda dealer at a ceremony held at Freestore Foodbank's new facility on Rosenthal Way.

Ladrick sported a festive rubber duck-themed tie as he collected the keys to his new car. He said he bought the ducks to help support the Freestore Foodbank, but never thought he'd be the one going home with a new car.

"We have volunteered for them before, donated to them before and, you know, it's just part of supporting the community and the work they're doing," said Ladrick. "I never thought I'd win anything — I mean, you don't win, right? They sold 198,000 ducks and you're gonna win? No. So it was a big surprise to find out that I won."

Ladrick said he purchased $100 worth of ducks.

He wasn't the only big winner announced Thursday, though.

Charles Schauer, from Delhi, took home $5,200 in groceries from Kroger — which breaks down to roughly $100 per week for a year.

In addition to that, five other lucky locals won $500 in cash from KEMBA Credit Union:



Henry Johnson, from West Chester

Victoria Montavon, from Cincinnati

Patricia Haynes, from Liberty Township

Billi Brickner, from Harrison

Ed Wertheimer, from Cincinnati

The Rubber Duck Regatta was held on September 3. It's the largest fundraising event for Freestore Foodbank, held each year.

To enter the drawing for prizes, residents could purchase a duck for $5, which Freestore Foodbank said helps provide up to 15 meals for hungry children in the region.

This year, more than 198,000 rubber ducks were purchased to help provide meals for hungry children in the Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Indiana region.