Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wilmington City Schools delay start of school year for middle, high schools over sewer line issues

Wilmington Middle School.png
WCPO
Wilmington Middle School.png
Posted

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Middle and high school students attending Wilmington City Schools will start classes late this year because of a sewer line issue in the high school.

According to a notice on the district's website from Superintendent Tim Dettwiller, there has been ongoing work to address the sewer line issue. Dettwiller wrote that the district announced Friday the issues were being addressed.

Once the pipes at the source of the original issue were exposed and gravel was pulled out of the lines, workers were able to run cameras into the pipes to make sure there were no additional issues before they closed up a hole in the line.

However, Dettwiller wrote that late Tuesday night, an additional major failure was found in the same line, under the kitchen in the school.

Repairing that issue will take more time, prompting the delay to the start of school for middle and high schoolers.

The schools will instead open Monday, August 18 and both Wilmington High School and Wilmington Middle School will be closed August 14 and 15.

Denver and Holmes Elementaries will start school as originally scheduled, the district said.

High school students who receive transportation to and from Laurel Oaks will continue to receive that transportation.

Morning Rush

More local news:
North College Hill superintendent says he saw parents encourage teens to fight This winter, Fountain Square's ice skating rink will move to a new home Oak Hills Local School District announces bond issue to upgrade oldest buildings

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.