William Bick Elementary honors its namesake by throwing him a 100th birthday

BETHEL, Ohio — An elementary school within the Bethel-Tate School District welcomed its namesake on Friday with a special 100th birthday celebration.

William Bick Elementary held an assembly to recognize 100-year-old William Bick and celebrate the impact he has made on the community — despite his humble protestations.

"I didn't think I deserved it, I asked them not to do it, but I couldn't talk them out of it," said Bick.

Bick was a teacher and a coach at the elementary school before he was named its principal. From there, he became superintendent of the entire district.

After Bick's retirement, the Bethel-Tate school board decided his dedication to the district and its students deserved a special honor — like a building with his name on it.

During the assembly, school officials and community members rained down gifts of thanks and gratitude onto Bick.

He was given a LaRosa's gift card for $100, a photo of all of the current students attending the school that bears his name, a special Reds jersey and hundreds of cards filled with heartfelt well wishes — including messages from his former basketball players.

"Thanking me for the opportunity to have had me as a coach and to play, and that's what made it all worthwhile," said Bick. "I remember those boys, I call them my boys."

He also left with a key to the city, gifted directly from the mayor to celebrate his 100th birthday.