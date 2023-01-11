While fentanyl continues to come into US at alarming rate, Cincinnati sees slight decline in overdose deaths

CINCINNATI — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reports that it seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill more than 379 million people. That means they seized enough doses to kill every American.

In Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky, the DEA seized more than 280,000 fentanyl-laced pills and over 600 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2022.

Tom Synan, Newtown police chief and co-chair of the Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition, said what’s most concerning to him is that fentanyl is increasingly showing up in pill form.

"Fentanyl, unlike any other drug, has the ability to be morphed into other drugs," Synan said. "We saw it transition into heroin, crack cocaine, powder, cocaine, methamphetamine, and to see it morphed into these counterfeit pills is concerning."

He said fentanyl is going to be reaching a group of people that may not expect fentanyl to be in the pills they are taking.

"That opens up a whole different group of people that we have to be concerned with," Synan said. "Now it is anyone that is purchasing drugs from a dealer off the street, off the internet or social media — anyone that is getting any type of drug."

In 2022, the DEA seized more than double the amount of fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills that it seized in 2021.

Synan said it opens up fentanyl to a whole new market.

"It could be people using Adderall trying to stay awake for college exams or just to pick me up, or it could be someone buying a fake opioid pill," he said.

Noam Barnard, executive director of the Coalition for Community Safety, said fentanyl is still getting into the U.S. at an alarming rate, but in terms of overdose deaths in Cincinnati, "we’ve actually seen a slight decline."

Synan said he's expecting final data in the next few months regarding fentanyl overdoses and deaths in 2022.

"Preliminary data is showing us that the work of the coalition is having an impact that we are not only stabilizing, but there is a potential we could start seeing some downward trends," he said.

The DEA said fentanyl in pill form is a deliberate attempt by drug cartels to make illicit drug use more appealing to Americans.

"It's going to be able to impact many more Americans. And those who are looking for those fake or counterfeit prescription pills are now potentially susceptible to that fentanyl overdose or death. And yes, it is intentional," Synan said.

The DEA reiterates that the only pills that are safe are those that are prescribed by a doctor.

