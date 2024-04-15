'When you can’t breathe nothing else matters:' Fight for Air Climb supports those struggling with lung disease

CINCINNATI — Every person who struggles with a lung disease has a different story and timeline. Keegan’s story started when he was just two years old.

“He’s been on oxygen since he was two days old and he’s just progressively needed more liters of oxygen,” Mom Kerensa Smith said.

Keegan was at the 19th annual Fight for Air Climb at Great American Ball Park where Smith shared more of their story.

“Keegan’s on the lung transplant list,” she stated.

An uphill climb is how she described the journey she and her son have been on. However, she said the American Lung Association, events like the Fight for Air Climb and their support system, have been their rock throughout it all.

“I'm honored they’ve been a wonderful village for us ever since Keegan got diagnosed and throughout the things that we’ve been through this group of friends have always stood by our side through thick and thin,” she said.

Hundreds participated ranging from beginner to expert climbers and first responders who fully suited up. They all climbed more than 900 stairs.

Three-time climber and Delhi Township Firefighter Katie Locasto said first responders and advocates participate because of “the compassion and the empathy I think a lot of us have for people being able to make a difference in people's lives.”

“When you can’t breathe nothing else matters,” an American Lung Association representative, Victoria O’Neill stated emotionally.

She shared that she’s seen people who are 90 take part in the climb, even a person with a double lung transplant has climbed with the power behind this event.

“Stay strong it doesn’t matter how fast or how slow you go we’re all here for the same cause and that’s for awareness and research for lung disease,” Smith said.

I asked her if she applies that to her and her son’s lives.

“Yes, it’s in life as well. I have fast days and I have many slow days you just go with it,” she said with a smile.