When to catch the Perseid meteor shower

CINCINNATI — The Perseid meteor shower is an annual event and this year the forecast will be great for viewing in the overnight hours.

The Perseid meteor shower peaks Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, August 11 to 13.

The shooting stars that you can see in this event comes from debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle. The comet left behind countless tiny pieces of its tail as it went around the Sun.

You may see some articles touting headlines about up to 100 meteors per hour. There's not doubt it is one best shooting star displays of the year.

Astronomer Dean Regas passed along some tips for viewing this event and some realistic expectations.



Lower expectations: most likely you will see 10-20 meteors per hour

Seek darkness: away from city lights, you can see more meteors

Bring a comfortable chair: no need for binoculars or a telescope

Face east from sunset to midnight

Best viewing is 2-5am when you should face south

Keep scanning the sky since meteors can come from many directions

The forecast calls for mostly clear skies on all these nights so you should have optimal viewing conditions and great temperatures to sit outside and take in this event.