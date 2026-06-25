What's driving you crazy? | Potholes across Walnut Hills leave drivers frustrated

CINCINNATI — For one Walnut Hills driver, potholes have become more than an inconvenience. They are part of her daily commute.

Dana reached out to WCPO after seeing our “What’s Driving You Crazy?” series to share concerns about the condition of roads in the Walnut Hills neighborhood.

She said no matter which route she takes — traveling along Victory Parkway, coming from downtown or driving through Walnut Hills — she encounters rough pavement.

“No matter which way I come ... it’s potholes, potholes, potholes,” Dana said.

WATCH: What this Walnut Hills driver said about potholes in her neighborhood

Walnut Hills drivers frustrated over navigating potholes

She said the deteriorating roads force her to constantly steer around damaged pavement, and even then, avoiding every pothole is nearly impossible.

“I have to turn my wheel ... no matter which way I turn,” she said. “Even if I drive straight, I hit potholes, and it sounds like the back of my car is going to crack or break.”

Dana said she understands roads require maintenance over time, but believes temporary patches are no longer enough.

“I understand wear and tear over time, but this just goes on every year, every year,” she said. “There’s road construction in Walnut Hills every year.”

WCPO 9 traffic anchor KJ Jacobs has contacted the City of Cincinnati Department of Public Services to ask whether more permanent repairs are planned for the roads Dana identified and what long-term solutions are being considered for streets that continue to experience recurring pothole problems.

The city has also been asked about the status of several Walnut Hills roads that residents say are in need of additional attention. WCPO will update this story when the city responds.

If you have a traffic-related issue that you want addressed, contact KJ Jacobs at KJ.JACOBS@WCPO.COM, and he'll work to find a solution to what's driving you crazy on the roads.