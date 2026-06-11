What’s Driving You Crazy? Left Lane Campers Frustrate Tri-State Drivers

CINCINNATI — A number of drivers across the Tri-State say bad driving habits are making their commutes more frustrating.

One commuter recently emailed WCPO 9 with a list of complaints, including drivers who follow too closely in stop and go traffic, semi trucks traveling side by side at the same speed, and what many consider one of the most frustrating habits on the road: drivers who stay in the left lane without actively passing.

WCPO Highway driving behaviors

The viewer said “passing lane campers” slow traffic, create backups and frustrate drivers trying to get where they need to go.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Tyler Shaw said lingering in the left lane can create safety concerns and contribute to aggressive driving behavior.

WCPO Left lane camping impacts

“When people are traveling in the left lane not passing and holding that, that can lead to aggressive drivers, then they start weaving in and out of traffic, which causes congestion,” Shaw said.

Trooper Shaw said drivers should use the left lane to pass slower traffic and then move back to the right lane when it is safe to do so.

Kentucky law requires drivers to keep right except when passing.

“An observation of someone failing to keep right, except to pass, Shaw said. “We’re gonna observe that violation, and then a traffic stop for that violation, which is a Kentucky law under KRS 189.300, is to keep right except to pass.”

WCPO Keep-right laws

While the laws vary slightly across the Tri-State, the overall message remains consistent.

In Kentucky, drivers are required to keep right except when passing slower traffic. In Ohio, slower moving traffic is expected to keep right. In Indiana, the left lane is intended primarily for passing.

The bottom line is that in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, the left lane is not intended for cruising when faster traffic is attempting to pass.

Traffic safety officials say following those rules can help keep traffic moving efficiently and reduce conflicts between drivers.

Let me know what’s driving you crazy during your commute, send an email KJ.Jacobs@wcpo.com.