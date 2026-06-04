CINCINNATI — Construction work on roads and highways always happens during the summer months, but a WCPO viewer wanted to know about why some specific projects seem to still be causing headaches.

Carol reached out to WCPO's KJ Jacobs about construction along I-75 near the Norwood Lateral, which she said creates traffic backups and slowdowns regularly.

“I would love to take 75 north from the Lateral, but traffic is always backed up and it’s a nightmare,” Carol said.

Watch below to learn what KJ found out about the construction projects:

What's driving you crazy? | I-75 construction and backups near Norwood Lateral

The area she's talking about is impacted by two major construction zones drivers like her are dealing with right now.

Kathleen Fuller with the Ohio Department of Transportation District 8 met me on Summit Road and Lewis Drive, where Summit Road remains closed for retaining wall reconstruction tied to a highway widening project.

Carol had two specific questions for ODOT:

What’s happening with the overpass work near the Norwood Lateral and I-75?

ODOT Prosser Bridge construction

According to Fuller, that project involves replacing three railroad bridges near the Lateral, I-75, and Prosser Avenue. Fuller said that work is expected to wrap up by summer 2027.

How long will construction last on I-75 between the Lateral and Ronald Reagan Highway?

ODOT told me that project — part of an effort to widen the highway — includes adding lanes, rebuilding pavement and bridges and improving ramps near Paddock Road and Ronald Reagan.

That work is expected to continue through summer 2029.

WCPO Four lanes in both directions' illustration

“Construction takes time, right?" Fuller said. "It takes a long time to get all of these things done because ultimately what we’ve been trying to do is to widen I-75 through Hamilton County, four through lanes in each direction."

Fuller encouraged everyone to pack their patience and be sure to slow down in construction zones.

She said there are numerous projects ongoing to ultimately improve the flow of traffic on I-75 in the long run.

ODOT Road Widening Phase 1

“We’re going to have reduced congestion that improves safety," Fuller said. "So once we get through construction, we have those four lanes all the way through Hamilton County.”

What Tri-State traffic issues drive you crazy? Let KJ Jacobs know, so he can work to get answers for you:

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