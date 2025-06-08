West Chester PD asks for help locating missing K9 officer

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — The West Chester Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing K9 officer.

Brianna Wooten of West Chester PD said that K9 Officer Rico was in his handler's yard when nearby fireworks caused him to run from the property. He is now missing.

Officer Rico was last seen on Bennett Drive in Fairfield Township.

West Chester PD is asking citizens to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 513-777-2231 for any sightings of Officer Rico. Officer Rico is a friendly dog, but citizens are asked not to approach him and to instead call the dispatch number.

WCPO will update the story as it changes.