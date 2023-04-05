Weeks after tornado, Hillsboro is still cleaning up

HILLSBORO, Ohio — Residents in Hillsboro are still working to rebuild weeks after an EF-1 tornado tore through the town early last month.

“I heard a big boom,” said Jennifer Hammond, who lives in Hillsboro.

Hammond said she ran to the basement just as the tornado hit her street.

A surveillance camera in her backyard captured the tornado lifting her children’s playground equipment into the air.

The storm damaged her roof and fence.

“I would say probably about half the shingles were gone,” she said.

Over the last few weeks, she has replaced the roof, garage door and secured her front porch.

“The biggest struggle has been finding someone to do the fence,” she said. “I’ve called probably eight or nine different fence companies.”

Hammond said her insurance will be covering the cost of the damage, but the work to repair has been time consuming.

While her cleanup continues, she knows she is not dealing with the process alone.

“The next morning when we came out, neighbors were already starting to help clean up without being asked,” she said. “It's a small community, but we really care about each other. We really care.”