WCPO 9 partners with NKU to host Ky. gubernatorial debate

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron will participate in a debate hosted by NKU and sponsored by WCPO 9 on Monday, October 16.

The debate is sponsored by WCPO 9, LINK NKY, the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, and the Northern Kentucky Forum. Additional media partners include LEX18 in Lexington, WDRB in Louisville, WPSD Local 6 in Paducah, and WNKY News 40 in Bowling Green.

WCPO 9 news anchor Evan Millward will serve as moderator. Panelists for the debate include LEX18 anchor Larry Smith, WDRB anchor Gilbert Corsey, and managing editor of LINK NKY, Meghan Goth.

What: Kentucky Gubernatorial Debate

When: Monday, October 16, 2023, 7 - 8 p.m. (EDT)

Where: Northern Kentucky University, George and Ellen Rieveschl Digitorium

Beshear and Cameron square off in the general election on November 7. This is the only Gubernatorial debate taking place in Northern Kentucky.

Due to limited seating in the Digitorium there will be no public admission to the debate. The debate will be broadcast live on WCPO 9 and on all of WCPO 9's digital streaming platforms (website, phone app, connected TV app on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, plus also on our YouTube page).

Members of the media covering the debate will be required to provide credentials from an accredited news agency as well as a photo ID. A room will be provided to all accredited members of the media to watch the debate. Only partner media organizations will be allowed in the debate hall. Members of the media can use video and audio clips of the debate but must give a courtesy to WCPO/Northern Kentucky University verbally and visually. Following the debate, a space will be provided for accredited members of the media to interview candidates and their staff if the campaigns decide to participate.

