Water shutoffs return in May after taking a pandemic hiatus. But there's help available.

A water shutoff moratorium in place since March 2020
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 22, 2022
CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) announced that water shutoffs and late fees will return on May 2 after a hiatus of more than two years.

GCWW bills cover various combinations of water, sewer, stormwater, and trash charges depending on the location served. A shutoff and late fee moratorium was put in place in March 2020 to help customers with COVID-related hardships.

To assist those who still have past due bills, a new payment plan and bill assistance program have been created. According to GCWW, thousands have already been helped by the programs designed to help pay off or pay down overdue utility bills. When shutoffs resume, customers enrolled in the programs will be removed from the shutoff list.

This week's announcement also said of approximately 243,000 accounts, nearly 40,000 had overdue balances at the height of the pandemic.

To set up interest-free payment plans and to apply for financial assistance, customers can go to GCWW's PromisePay portal.

GCWW says impacted customers have been alerted by letters, text messages and phone calls.

