Water main break closes portion of Ridge Road for over a week

CINCINNATI — A section of Hamilton County roadway will be closed for over a week, the Hamilton County Engineers Office (HCEO) said.

Ridge Road between Donald Avenue and the I-71 overpass closed Saturday and will reopen July 19, the HCEO said.

During that period, Greater Cincinnati Water Works will be repairing an emergency water main break. The contractor's detour route will be from Highland Avenue-Kennedy Avenue to Ibsen Avenue-Ridge avenue, the HCSO said.

Anyone with questions about this closure is directed to call the HCEO at (513) 591-5048 or (513) 946-8430.