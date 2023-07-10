Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Water main break closes portion of Ridge Road for over a week

Ridge Road between Donald Avenue and the I-71 overpass closed Saturday and will reopen July 19
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
IMG_1314.jpg
IMG_1318.jpg
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 11:43:24-04

CINCINNATI — A section of Hamilton County roadway will be closed for over a week, the Hamilton County Engineers Office (HCEO) said.

Ridge Road between Donald Avenue and the I-71 overpass closed Saturday and will reopen July 19, the HCEO said.

During that period, Greater Cincinnati Water Works will be repairing an emergency water main break. The contractor's detour route will be from Highland Avenue-Kennedy Avenue to Ibsen Avenue-Ridge avenue, the HCSO said.

Anyone with questions about this closure is directed to call the HCEO at (513) 591-5048 or (513) 946-8430.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Adams County officials seeking tips after house fire ruled arson Human remains found in Great Miami River by drone searching for missing man Sheriff: Man arrested, charged with felony after dog found dead at his home

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.