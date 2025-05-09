'It just makes it 100 times more special' | Xavier student recalls moment she was confirmed by Pope Leo

CINCINNATI — Faviana Azalda Castro was at the airport when it was announced that Pope Leo XIV was elected as the new leader of the Catholic Church. When she realized who it was, she quickly realized what that meant to her.

"My phone started blowing up like crazy," Azalda Castro said.

Azalda Castro grew up in Chiclayo, Peru, before moving to the United States during the pandemic. She's now a junior at Xavier University.

The first American Pope, born Robert Prevost, was elected on the second day of the conclave to replace Pope Francis. While Chicago-born, Pope Leo has spent much of his time in Peru, where he worked as a missionary, teacher and parish priest before Pope Francis appointed him to serve as the bishop of Chiclayo and then apostolic administrator of the diocese of Callao.

"The pope was always involved, like, I always see pictures, until this day, of him doing social service all around," Azalda Castro said.

Chiclayo native recalls moment Pope Leo confirmed her, his work in her community

She said he was very present in the community and would help everyone, especially those who were less fortunate.

"A saying that a lot of people have been talking about is 'un papa de pueblo,' which means he's like a pope from the town," Azalda Castro said.

But she said her special connection with him came in 2019. That's when she was confirmed by the now-pope.

"Just knowing now that the pope, the now-pope, is the one that made it happen, it just makes it 100 times more special," Azalda Castro said.

Faviana Azalda Castro Pope Leo XIV confirming Azalda Castro in 2019.

Azalda Castro said that most of her family and friends were also confirmed by the pope.

"My Instagram is full of pictures of people being like 'I met the pope,' 'I met the pope,' 'I've been confirmed by the pope,'" Azalda Castro said.

She said she hopes his election helps put Peru and Chiclayo on the map.

"It's just amazing because we actually get to showcase what we are all about," said Azalda Castro.