'You never know what would've happened': Trooper pulls over Warren County man driving nearly 150 mph on I-75

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A state trooper clocked a Warren County man driving more than 80 miles per hour over the speed limit on I-75.

Video shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper pull over Brad Crumpler at around 9:30 p.m. on April 26 after his radar captured him driving 149 mph northbound on I-75 in Turtlecreek Township. The speed limit is 65 mph.

"There's no way," Crumpler said when the trooper showed him his speed on the radar.

"Yes," the trooper responded. "Yes, way."

When asked why he was driving that fast, Crumpler said he was angry someone cut him off and road rage got the best of him.

"I was very upset. I apologize," Crumpler said. "I was riding him to pull over because, honestly, I wanted to scream at him ... every time he'd come up on me, I would slow down and I would get over. But then he would come up on me and go around me again. I'm very sorry."

The trooper told Crumpler to calm down while he got all of his info. When he returned to Crumpler's blue Chevy, the trooper spoke about the dangers of road rage.

"It's on you to just let it go," the trooper said. "149 (mph) at this time, trust me, I've seen a lot on this interstate ... let them go."

He told Crumpler to dial #677 if he ever sees a dangerous driver on the road. That number goes directly to the nearest highway patrol post.

"I promise you there's a trooper close by," the trooper said. "We'll stop that car."

Crumpler received a speeding citation, but the trooper told him he did not write it up as reckless driving despite such a high speed.

"I'm glad I stopped you, and I'm glad you are talking and calming down," the trooper said. "You never know what would've happened. I've seen road rage end in a bad way before."