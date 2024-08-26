Warren County Wawa OK’d as Ohio business expansion continues

MONROE, Ohio — The Ohio expansion of convenience stores/gas stations is continuing as plans for another one have been approved in Warren County.

The Ohio 741/Ohio 63 intersection near Monroe is the proposed site of a Wawa, a plan for which county commissioners recently passed after the Pennsylvania-based company started construction for a store near Mason in June.

“We are excited to continue to spread our wings and expand in Ohio,” Wawa Spokeswoman Lori Bruce told our media partner Journal-News.

Bruce declined to comment specifically on the Warren County plan approved last week. In 2022, the business said it plans to open 60 stores in Ohio in the next 10 years.

The land is part of a 20-acre Union Village development district, the remainder of which would be designated as a conservation area, county officials said.

The proposal calls for three access points to the business, two from Ohio 63 and the other from Ohio 741, county records show.

Wawa’s approval came despite concern from residents of a neighborhood off Ohio 741 south of the site. Barbara Murphy said traffic is already an issue in her subdivision as vehicles often use it as a turnaround area.

“This entrance is constantly being run over by (trucks) and every other kind of car that comes through there,” Murphy said.

Commissioners suggested the county install a large sign to caution wayward motorists against entering the neighborhood.

