Warren County Sheriff trying to identify bank robbery suspects

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying three suspects who robbed a Deerfield Township bank Thursday evening.

The First Financial Bank on Landen Drive was robbed by a white male in his late 20s with a thin build wearing black pants, a baseball hat and a black hoodie with the hood pulled up, police said. His face was covered by a light blue medical mask.

The suspect handed the teller a note that demanded cash. After leaving with an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled in a silver Volkswagen Jetta with two other men.

Anyone with information about the crime or anyone who can identify the robbery suspects is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 695-1280.

