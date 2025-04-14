OSHP: 69-year-old man killed in head-on crash with semitruck in Warren County

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 69-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash involving a semitruck, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

OSHP said the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 11:15 a.m. along State Route 741 just south of Greentree Road in Turtlecreek Township.

A 57-year-old operating a 2018 Kenworth T880 semitruck was driving north on State Route 741 while David Wills, 69, was driving southbound in a 2001 Ford F-150. The semitruck driver veered off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and crossed the double-yellow, crashing into Wills' vehicle head-on, OSHP said.

Wills was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said. The semitruck driver had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Atrium Medical Center.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Turtlecreek Township Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, the Warren County Coroner's Office and Fox Towing.