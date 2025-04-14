Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWarren CountyTurtlecreek Township

Actions

OSHP: 69-year-old man killed in head-on crash with semitruck in Warren County

Ohio_State_Highway_Patrol_car.jpg
WCPO
Ohio State Highway Patrol car
Ohio_State_Highway_Patrol_car.jpg
Posted

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 69-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash involving a semitruck, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

OSHP said the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 11:15 a.m. along State Route 741 just south of Greentree Road in Turtlecreek Township.

A 57-year-old operating a 2018 Kenworth T880 semitruck was driving north on State Route 741 while David Wills, 69, was driving southbound in a 2001 Ford F-150. The semitruck driver veered off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and crossed the double-yellow, crashing into Wills' vehicle head-on, OSHP said.

Wills was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said. The semitruck driver had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Atrium Medical Center.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Turtlecreek Township Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, the Warren County Coroner's Office and Fox Towing.

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
DNA testing in Mason helps patients find mental health medications faster Cincinnati tiny homes project aims to provide transitional housing for veterans Miami University student accused of assault released from Danish prison

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money