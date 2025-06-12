OSHP: 26-year-old man dies in Warren County motorcycle crash

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has died following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Turtlecreek Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

According to a press release from OSHP, the crash happened about 8:23 p.m. on Wednesday on North Waynesville Road, just north of Hollingsworth Road.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Mathew Schmitz from Fairfield Township, was riding a 2000 Honda CBR-600 motorcycle traveling southwest when he "failed to negotiate a curve," causing him to veer off the right side of the roadway.

Schmitz then struck a ditch and collided with a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said.

According to OSHP, Schmitz was the only person on the motorcycle, and he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation by the OSHP Lebanon Post.

Warren County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.