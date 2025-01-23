2 killed in head-on crash on State Route 63 in Warren County

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Wednesday night in Warren County.

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. on eastbound State Route 63 near State Route 741 in Turtlecreek Township, according to the Lebanon Post of the Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation by State Highway Patrol revealed that a car, driven by Tyler Desparois, 19, was traveling eastbound on State Route 63. Desparois reportedly traveled left of center, colliding head-on with a westbound car driven by Kelly Hitchcock.

Both drivers died at the scene. State Highway Patrol said no other passengers or vehicles were involved in the crash.

State Route 63 was closed for about four hours as crews worked to investigate and clear the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

The State Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Turtle Creek Township Fire Department assisted the Highway Patrol at the scene.