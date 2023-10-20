Springboro police arrest 2 people believed to be part of nationwide 'Felony Lane Gang'

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Two people believed to be part of the nationwide "Felony Lane Gang" were arrested Friday morning in Springboro, Springboro police said.

Police said that an officer became aware of a vehicle with stolen licenses around 9:30 a.m. When the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver fled.

After a pursuit, the suspect crashed the vehicle. No one was injured in the crash, but police said two suspects, both of whom were not identified, were taken into custody.

Further investigation found that the stolen plate was used to cover up a Florida license plate.

One of the individuals taken into custody was from Florida, while the other was from Atlanta. Both were taken to the Warren County Jail.

Police said they believe the two people taken into custody are part of the multi-state crime ring. The gang began in Florida and is known to steal identities and checkbooks from parked cars. They then cash checks using the drive-through lanes of banks.

"This group will often times break into vehicles at parks, daycares and fitness facilities looking for purses and wallets left in vehicles," police said.

Police said they believe the individuals were going to go through the Hazel Woods and Clearcreek Park areas.

"This is another reminder to always lock your vehicles and not leave any valuables behind," police said.

