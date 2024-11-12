Spay/neuter event in Warren County looks to combat overcrowding, provides opportunity for local students

LEBANON, Ohio — 500 pets, five days. This week, the Humane Society of Warren County is hosting its largest-ever spay/neuter event.

Eli Hurley, executive director at the shelter, said there are various reasons for hosting the event — a big reason is affordability for pet owners.

"A lot of people want to get their pets fixed, but they just simply can't afford it," Hurley said.

What typically could cost a couple hundred bucks is only $25 per pet at this week's event. Hurley said slots for the event sold out in under 24 hours.

"Obviously, $25 is a very, very good price for all of it," Hurley said.

Alex Null

Hurley said the shelter is hoping to combat overpopulation.

"All of our shelters are overpopulated, they're also very behind by hundreds of all their spays and neuters," Hurley said.

While it may not solve that problem completely, Hurley said he's just hoping to help the community.

On top of helping pet owners, the event also provides a rare lesson for some local high school students.

Students from Scarlet Oaks High School and the Warren County Career Center are getting hands-on experience helping with the event.

"Obviously the students are very entry-level at this point but they're learning how to take vital signs, they're helping us with restraint, they're helping us give patients medications," said Maegan Peloe, veterinary science instructor at the Warren County Career Center.

Alex Null

Students say it's an opportunity they can't get in many other places.

"I'm very serious about my schooling and I want to have a really good future and I feel like this is really good for me," Scarlet Oaks Junior Sadie Miller said.

Miller said it teaches more than just reading from a textbook.

"You learn so much more and it's easier to understand for me because I'm such a visual learner," Miller said.

Students with both schools understand it's an opportunity they shouldn't take for granted.

"Most high school students don't get this much hands-on experience," said Brylie Green, a Warren County Career Center senior. "They're just sitting in the classroom and this is something cool for us to get to do and get out of the classroom and just get to learn more."