HAMILTON TWP. — A Mason man was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene, according to Hamilton Township police.

Officials said 37-year-old Aleksandre Begheluri was standing near a parked vehicle on Grandin Road when the driver of a 2003-2015 Honda Pilot hit and killed him. The driver then fled east on Grandin Road toward State Route 48, police said.

Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle. Anyone with information should call Hamilton Township police at 513.683.0538.