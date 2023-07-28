Park manager: E. Coli found in Caesar Creek Lake

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — The water in Caesar Creek Lake has tested positive for E. Coli, according to Park Manager Tiffany DeChant-Hunt.

The Ohio Department Of Natural Resources (ODNR) tests the water at least every two weeks during the busy summer months. And the most recent positive test is from July 26, DeChant-Hunt said.

The bacteria was found in the waters surrounding the lake's public beach, according to DeChant-Hunt. She also told WCPO that the E. Coli tests came back negative at the campground's swim area.

Signs are posted all around the park alerting visitors of the discovery. DeChant-Hunt said children, the elderly, the ill and people with a weakened immune system are advised not to swim in the water.

DeChant-Hunt said ODNR will now test the water at least once a week until it receives two negative test results.

DeChant-Hunt said that the weather, geese and people's uses of the park and the lake are all factors into how this occurred.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria normally live in the intestines of healthy people and animals. Most types of E. coli are harmless or cause relatively brief diarrhea. But a few strains, such as E. coli O157:H7, can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting."