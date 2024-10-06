Watch Now
OSHP: 2 dead after motorcyclist veers off roadway, crashes into tree in Warren County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a motorcyclist veered off a roadway and struck a tree in Warren County on Saturday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

OSHP said 50-year-old Stanley Webster was operating a 2011 Harley Davidson northbound on North Waynesville Road in Wayne Township just before noon. Webster failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Both Webster and his passenger, 45-year-old Christina Bollinger, were thrown from the motorcycle.

OSHP said Webster and Bollinger both died at the scene.

OSHP was assisted by the Warren County Sheriff's Department, Wayne Township Fire & EMS, Warren County Road Department and the Warren County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

