Online petition seeks to stop Warren County ag group from ending harness racing, evicting horses

LEBANON, Ohio — The Warren County Agricultural Society is ending harness racing at the county fairgrounds and evicting more than 300 horses that call the group’s Lebanon site home.

The move, which the society said was brought on by financial issues, prompted an online petition to the board by Victor Gray, whose family has owned and worked with horses at the Warren County Fairgrounds for decades.

Gray said the petition has several hundred signatures, perhaps close to 1,000.

The ag society’s board of directors decided this week to remove “all harness racing renters and their respective sublettering(s)” at its fairgrounds property, according to a notice by the group.

Messages left with the society’s office, board President Dana Letner and board Treasurer Casey Fodor were not immediately returned.

A “difficult decision was made to discontinue harness racing at the WCAS facility and barns due to the overwhelming financial burden it caused,” the organization said in the notice emailed and posted on its property.

The society’s notice stated “all harness racing renters and their respective subletters must vacate the WCAS fairgrounds property and remove all of their property from the fairgrounds” effective Dec. 1.

“Rent will continue to be charged through” Nov. 30 “for usage by customers who remain on the property,” the posting states. “For questions, on your remaining balance with WCAS, please visit the office.

The society noted that “any and all property which harness racing renters or their subletters leave at the WCAS fairgrounds property on and after” Dec. 1 “will be considered abandoned by the owner(s) and subject to disposal by the WCAS.”

Gray said the online petition aims to prompt action by the board.

It “needs to look at the overall situation and stop blaming the horse people for their lack their lack of accountability for their running the organization,” Gray said. “There’s no reason to kick the horse people out. They just need to make some changes internally so they can be profitable.”

The petition said the board’s decision will hurt regional business.

“The potential eviction will not only impact the horsemen and their horses but would have a significant financial impact on the local economy,” it stated.

“The fair generates a substantial revenue each year which supports local businesses and contributes to regional growth. We believe in preserving this local heritage and ensuring the welfare of the horsemen that have devoted their life to this craft.”

The county’s 4-H program said the society’s action “does not affect” its activities for the 2025 fair, according to a Facebook posting.

“The 175th Warren County Fair will be held” next July at the fairgrounds. “We look forward to another great 4-H year in 2025.”

Lebanon Raceway was located at the Warren County Fairgrounds from 1948 until 2012 when it was sold to a joint venture of Churchill Downs Inc. and Delaware North Companies from the Nixon and Carlo families for $60 million after the state of Ohio approved video slot machines at racetracks. The license for horseracing was transferred to Miami Valley Racino in Monroe, where horse racing is held.

