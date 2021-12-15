D.C. Attorney General suing local couple for Capitol riot attack

MORROW, Ohio — A local couple is named in a lawsuit connected to the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6.

The District of Columbia is suing Sandra and Bennie Parker, of Morrow, along with 31 other people.

The complaint also lists the Proud Boys International, L.L.C., Oath Keepers and John and Jane Does 1-50.

D.C's Attorney General Karl Racine filed the lawsuit on behalf of the District of Columbia for the distress the attack caused. Police and lawmakers have filed two other lawsuits connected to the case.

D.C.'s complaint says The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, their leadership, certain members and others conspired to terrorize the District by planning, promoting and participating in the violent January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The lawsuit says Bennie and Sandra Parker are residents of Ohio and a member of the Oath Keepers. It says they were "criminally charged and indicted for (their) role in perpetuating the January 6 attack”.

The pair’s address is listed in Morrow. WCPO 9News has reached out to their attorneys for comment.

No date has been set for their first appearance in a federal court in D.C. in regards to the criminal case.

The civil complaint includes photos of those storming the Capitol in what prosecutors are calling “stack formation”. The lawsuit says, “Defendants are liable to Plaintiff under 42 U.S.C. § 1986 for the harms they caused to the District.” It goes on to say the acts caused individuals around the Capitol to “suffer immediate apprehension of harmful of offensive bodily contact”.

The lawsuit asks for a jury to decide the cost of disrupting an election and aims to prevent future violations of the same.

Sandra Parker was employed at UC Blue Ash full-time until 2015. The college says she was not a professor, and that she did return for some consulting work after 2015, but has not been employed in any way over the past few years.

UC Blue Ash said in a statement that Sandra Parker "does not reflect the views of UC Blue Ash or the University (of Cincinnati)."