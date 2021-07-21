Western & Southern Open returns to Mason tennis center next month

MASON, Ohio — After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Western & Southern Open to relocate to New York last year, the tennis tournament is scheduled to return to Mason next month.

The U.S. Tennis Association posted the player entry lists Wednesday, which includes defending champions, Novak Djokovic (1) and Victoria Azarenka (14) as well as other world-renowned names in professional tennis, such as Rafael Nadal (3), Roger Federer (9) and Serena Williams (16).

Other previous tournament winners will also return this year:

Daniil Medvedev (2)

Karolina Pliskova (7)

Garbiñe Muguruza (9)

Grigor Dimitrov (21)

Madison Keys (26)

Marin Cilic (36)

The tournament is scheduled for Aug. 14-22 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, which will accommodate full capacity. Ticket processing will be fully digital, and the venue will be 100% cashless. "Reverse ATMs," which allow cash to be loaded onto a gift card, will be available at the venue.