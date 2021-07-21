Watch
Western & Southern Open returns to Mason tennis center next month

Williams, Djokovic, Federer and Nadal to play
Joe Robbins | Getty Images
<p>General view as Marin Cilic of Croatia serves at match point to Andy Murray of Great Britain in the men's singles final on Day 9 of the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug. 21, 2016 in Mason, Ohio. Cilic defeated Murray 6-4, 7-5. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)</p>
Western & Southern Open continues its tradition of accommodating and pampering players
Posted at 1:34 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 13:34:54-04

MASON, Ohio — After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Western & Southern Open to relocate to New York last year, the tennis tournament is scheduled to return to Mason next month.

The U.S. Tennis Association posted the player entry lists Wednesday, which includes defending champions, Novak Djokovic (1) and Victoria Azarenka (14) as well as other world-renowned names in professional tennis, such as Rafael Nadal (3), Roger Federer (9) and Serena Williams (16).

Other previous tournament winners will also return this year:

  • Daniil Medvedev (2)
  • Karolina Pliskova (7)
  • Garbiñe Muguruza (9)
  • Grigor Dimitrov (21)
  • Madison Keys (26)
  • Marin Cilic (36)

The tournament is scheduled for Aug. 14-22 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, which will accommodate full capacity. Ticket processing will be fully digital, and the venue will be 100% cashless. "Reverse ATMs," which allow cash to be loaded onto a gift card, will be available at the venue.

