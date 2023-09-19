Nordstrom Rack coming to Deerfield Towne Center

MASON, Ohio — Bargain hunters, get ready — Nordstrom Rack is coming to Mason next fall.

The new location will take up residence in the Deerfield Towne Center. The 30,000 square-foot space will join the likes of other retail stores like Ulta Beauty and grocery spaces like Whole Foods in the shopping center.

"We could not be more pleased to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Deerfield Towne Center," said Rich Bevis, vice president of leasing for RPT Realty, which owns Deerfield Towne Center, in a press release. "The addition of Nordstrom Rack greatly enhances the overall merchandising mix by adding a strong traffic generator and impactful fashion user to the center."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-the-rack retail division of Nordstrom, featuring shopping options that are often discounted up to 70% off, according to the company. Many of the brands featured at Nordstrom Rack are the same as its parent company, but at lower prices.

The Deerfield Towne Center location will become Nordstrom Rack's eighth store in Ohio, alongside three Ohio Nordstrom locations, which also includes the location within the Kenwood Mall.

Deerfield Towne Center houses over 50 different stores, restaurants and businesses, including a Regal cinema. The shopping center is just north of the I-71/I-275 interchange.