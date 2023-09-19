Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWarren CountyMason

Actions

Nordstrom Rack coming to Deerfield Towne Center

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Nordstrom
Posted at 5:20 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 17:20:57-04

MASON, Ohio — Bargain hunters, get ready — Nordstrom Rack is coming to Mason next fall.

The new location will take up residence in the Deerfield Towne Center. The 30,000 square-foot space will join the likes of other retail stores like Ulta Beauty and grocery spaces like Whole Foods in the shopping center.

"We could not be more pleased to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Deerfield Towne Center," said Rich Bevis, vice president of leasing for RPT Realty, which owns Deerfield Towne Center, in a press release. "The addition of Nordstrom Rack greatly enhances the overall merchandising mix by adding a strong traffic generator and impactful fashion user to the center."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-the-rack retail division of Nordstrom, featuring shopping options that are often discounted up to 70% off, according to the company. Many of the brands featured at Nordstrom Rack are the same as its parent company, but at lower prices.

The Deerfield Towne Center location will become Nordstrom Rack's eighth store in Ohio, alongside three Ohio Nordstrom locations, which also includes the location within the Kenwood Mall.

Deerfield Towne Center houses over 50 different stores, restaurants and businesses, including a Regal cinema. The shopping center is just north of the I-71/I-275 interchange.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
Ohio doctors answer your questions about the new COVID vaccine Alleged OTR mass shooter rejects plea deal; October 24 trial scheduled KSP: 2 people in Cincinnati arrested, charged with murder in death investigation

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!