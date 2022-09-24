Crumbl Cookies opens first Warren County location in Mason

MASON, Ohio — In the mood for something sweet? Crumbl Cookies, a popular franchise with locations in Oakley and West Chester, is celebrating another Tri-State store.

Jason and Heather Little hosted a grand opening Friday for their Mason Crumbl location, the first Crumbl Cookies in Warren County. Customers can enjoy prizes and giveaways while buying from Crumbl's weekly selections.

The cookie menu rotates every week, with the popular milk chocolate chip cookie always available. Customers can order in person for the Mason location's first five business days. After that, delivery, curbside pickup and catering will be available through the Crumbl app or website.

More than 100 job opportunities are also available, according to Crumbl.

The Mason location will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

READ MORE

Jose Salazar, Deeper Roots bring NYC-inspired bodega, deli and coffee shop to Columbia-Tusculum

2 Cincinnati restaurants named among Bon Appetit's Top 50 new restaurants of 2022

'I'm going to retire at 100': 96-year-old Mt. Healthy restaurant owner still works 12-hour shifts every day