Mason makes Fortune's third annual top 50 list for 'Best Places To Live For Families'

MASON, Ohio — Mason ranked in the top 50 of Fortune's third annual Best Places To Live For Families list.

Not only did the biggest city in Warren County make the top 50, but it was ranked number five.

This isn't the first time Mason made the list. Mason was ranked number four in 2022 — making this the second time in three years the city has made the top 50.

The city is only 30 minutes from downtown and according to Fortune, it is fast-growing. Over the past 13 years, the population size has increased by 332%.

Fortune said Mason made the list because it is a family-friendly area with well-regarded public schools that have a high graduation rate, good nursing homes and "relatively affordable" housing options.

"Attom puts the median sale price for a single-family home at $397,661," Fortune said.

Fortune said it's also a great place for entrepreneurs and corporate workers.

"It’s home to the headquarters of LensCrafters and the Procter & Gamble Mason Business Center, which includes main offices for P&G subdivisions like oral care and pet care," Fortune said. "The city’s downtown area also has a thriving small-business community, great for aspiring small-business owners and patrons alike."

Greater Cincinnati's major tennis tournament, The Cincinnati Open, will also return to Mason in August. The tournament will be held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center for its 125th year.

The center was upgraded for the 2023 tournament, adding a new fan zone that added green space, shade coverings, an entertainment stage and a kid zone, in addition to more interactive areas with players. The center will be upgraded again this year and the tournament and facilities redesign expand to include two new hospitality areas and practice courts.

Vic Kincer Grandstand Suites will be added

The tournament is set to stay in Mason for at least another 25 years.

Mason is also home to family favorites like Great Wolf Lodge and Kings Island — two great places for parents to take their kids for a day out.

WCPO

It is also close to several popular locations in nearby Cincinnati.

According to Fortune, there are also several locations in the city where people can visit to stay active and healthy including the Mason Municipal Aquatic Center, the community center and several parks in the city.

Fortune posted the following statement on its website stating what it takes for a city to make the list:

A great place to live is not one that solely supports a family in the present, but one that will serve them for the long term. With a growing portion of Americans caring for both children and aging parents, more people want to live in cities where multigenerational families can thrive. And as the retirement dream is unraveling for many older adults who don’t want to leave the workforce or can’t afford to, finding a place to live that provides a strong job market has never been more critical. In our analysis of over 2,000 cities across the country, the ones that topped our ranking scored high on assets like health care, education, affordability, and resources for seniors. Our third annual list highlights the best place to live in each of the 50 states. Fortune.com

Silver Spring, Maryland was rated the number 1 city to live for families in the country.

Click here to see what other cities made the list or to look at previous years.