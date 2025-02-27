Mason High School student arrested for 'significant' threat made toward Early Childhood Center students

MASON, Ohio — A Mason High School student was arrested while at school Thursday morning after the district said they "made a significant verbal threat" toward some Mason Early Childhood Center students at a bus stop.

In a letter to parents, the district did not say what the threat was, but said they are working with the families impacted and "are increasing support for the students involved."

"We know that incidents like the ones we have shared this week can be unsettling, and we want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. Our team is taking additional steps to reinforce a culture of safety, inclusion, and respect across all grade levels," the district said in its letter.

The district said it is providing additional monitoring on the route involved in the incident and reinforcing bus safety protocols on all district buses.

Parents were also encouraged to talk to their children about the school day and bus ride and remind them to bring any issues to bus drivers or school staff.

If any family has any safety concerns, either about something that occurred at school or on the bus, they are asked to report it to the district's anonymous tipline at 513-972-4910, fill out a form online here or e-mail 1059@alert1.us.