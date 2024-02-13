Kings Island to hire thousands of new employees during week-long hiring event

MASON, Ohio — If you're searching for a summer job or need some extra cash, Kings Island is about to go on a hiring spree.

The amusement park hopes to hire over 5,000 seasonal associates from Feb. 17-24. An open house is scheduled for Feb. 17 in the Festhaus dining hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Employees from departments with open positions will each have a table set up to provide insight into working at Kings Island.

Park officials will also visit high schools in the area from Feb. 19-23 and attend the 18th annual Mayor Career Expo hosted by the Cincinnati Recreation Commission on Feb. 24. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Available positions at the park include:



Ride operators

Lifeguards

Security

Merchandise

Games

Beverage and Food

You must be at least 16 years old to apply and the park said the pay per hour will range from $14-17 depending on the person's experience level. Park associates also get several perks including no admission fee at any Cedar Fair park.

"We are looking for individuals who want to create great experience for guests visiting Kings Island," said Mike Koontz, Vice President and General Manager of Kings Island. "A seasonal job at the park offers competitive wages and perks you won't find anywhere else. It is perfect for anyone who is looking for supplemental income in the summer, like students, teachers or retirees."

For more information or to apply for open positions, click here.

