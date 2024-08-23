Butler Tech educator indicted, accused of trading child sexual abuse material

MASON, Ohio — A Butler Tech educator indicted this week on nearly two dozen felony charges in a case involving child sexual abuse material is on administrative leave.

David Kenneth Campbell, 56, of Mason, is charged in Warren County Common Pleas Court with nine counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and 14 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to a grand jury report released Monday.

In March and April in Mason, Campbell reportedly “disseminated and transferred multiple videos and photographs depicting children engaged in sexual activity,” his indictment stated.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday when Judge Robert Peeler ordered him released on his own recognizance but on electronic home monitoring, according to court records.

His arraignment was continued to Sept. 6, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 25.

Campbell, hired at Butler Tech in August 2010, was most recently the director of robotics, engineering, aviation and manufacturing, AJ Huff, a school spokeswoman said.

“Mr. Campbell was immediately placed on administrative leave from Butler Tech as of August 19, 2024, and remains on administrative leave,” Huff stated in an email.

Campbell’s five-year professional vocational education license for Ohio remains in effect, according to his educator profile on the State Board of Education website.

A message to Campbell’s attorney was not immediately returned.

This story originally appeared on journal-news.com.