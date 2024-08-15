After a decade, new 'Dream Center' opens to students in Mason Schools

MASON, Ohio — Mason High School students have a lot to look forward to inside the school as they head back for the first day of class on Thursday.

The re-imagined media center — previously a library — was transformed into a Dream Center over the summer.

“We want it to be a place that brings people together to make connections and essentially be able to think with others and to build their dreams and to build upon the things they’re really passionate about,” Superintendent Jonathan Cooper said.

WCPO

The space does still have a traditional library, but also features the following:



High-end technology

Spaces for live performances

Student-led incubator spaces for budding entrepreneurs

Makerspaces

A student-run coffee shop

The project was financed and planned for the last decade and is debt-free.

Superintendent Cooper explained his vision for the space.

“My hope for this space is that when students come and experience this space, they go out and tell other students about it," he said.

"They're excited and it overflows in their enthusiasm and in conversation to invite other kids to the space and then my dream would be that big ideas would come out of this space and they would go out and make a big impact in the world."

Mason Elementary and Mason Intermediate School also have new Dream Centers this year.