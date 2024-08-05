1 week before school, Mason teachers, school board officials head back to the bargaining table for 16th time

MASON, Ohio — With one week until the first day of school, Mason City Schools teachers are shifting their focus from the classroom to the bargaining table.

More than 100 parents, teachers and students rallied in downtown Mason on Monday in a show of support for educators vying for a new union contract.

It came as representatives with the Mason City Schools Board of Education met with representatives from the Mason Education Association for the 16th round of contract talks since February.

RIGHT NOW: Dozens of people are rallying in Mason for educators.



Tracey Carson, a spokesperson for Mason City Schools, released the following statement made Friday:

"The Mason City Schools Board of Education and the Mason Education Association will meet on Monday, August 5th for their 16th negotiation session. Everyone in our community is hopeful that they will reach a resolution before school begins. With the challenge of summer schedules, this will be the first time the teams have been able to have another session since July 1. The teams began using a federal mediator in April.

The Mason City Schools Board of Education is eager to reach a fair, respectful, sustainable agreement that will help keep and attract Mason Quality educators."

The Mason Education Association (MEA) represents approximately 640 certified teaching staff. Its mission is "...to advocate for the continuous improvement of the public education in Mason City Schools."

"I have seen the documents from both sides," said Wendy Spatz, leader of the Mason City High School parent-teacher organization. "I do not believe that our superintendent and school board has offered a fair contract as of yet."

Spatz is speaking on behalf of educators, who are currently barred from making statements to the press during contract talks.

"They are fighting for more time in the classroom to collaborate and plan and to create that educational experience that Mason is known for," Spatz said. "I've never seen morale as low as it is right now in Mason."

According to a release, the current contract sticking points are as follows:



Valuing educators and staying competitive with other districts

Ensuring adequate time to provide educators with effective professional development

Supporting the development of relationships that are essential to providing personalized, high quality experiences

Spatz said cost of living adjustments for educator salaries is another sticking point.

"Anyone in any profession deserves a cost of living adjustment. Teachers are no different," she said. "They work hard. They spend hours after school on the weekends here, preparing lessons for our kids."

Among the hundreds of rally-goers was former Mason educator Lynne Jones, whose grandkids are currently enrolled in the school district.

"I'm here to support the teachers, my grandkids and to support the teachers and what they deserve," Jones said. "To show the board that they need to step up and give our teachers what they're worth."

As of publishing, neither side had provided WCPO 9 an update on Monday's contract talks.

For more information on Mason City School's academic calendar, click here.