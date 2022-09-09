Maineville man charged in 2019 rape of underage girl

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — A Maineville man is facing charges after investigators said he raped an underage girl inside a commercial vehicle in 2019.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Shavkat Abshukurov was arrested Wednesday after his victim identified him in a photo lineup.

In 2019, OSHP troopers were called after a girl walked into Truck World on Bailey Road off I-76 in Mahoning County and told the clerk she'd been raped. She told officials the attack happened on the entrance ramp to I-76 westbound from Bailey Road, inside of a commercial truck.

Police were not able to locate a vehicle matching the girl's description, but they did determine there was a spot on the ramp that appeared to have had a vehicle sitting stationary for a long period of time.

On a Truck World surveillance camera, police were able to locate a truck similar to the girl's description, but they couldn't determine any specific information about the person driving the truck from the footage.

DNA matching was also unsuccessful and an attempt to cross-reference family DNA only revealed distant relatives who were unable to help narrow down the search for the suspect.

In 2022, "investigators utilized electronic data analysis for the location, date and timeframe that the incident occurred," said a press release from OSHP. From there, investigators were able to issue warrants "pertaining to the information" that helped them identify Abshukurov as a suspect.

The girl then identified Abshukurov in a photo lineup as the man who raped her, OSHP said. He was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Warren County jail.