Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWarren CountyMaineville

Actions

'Get well, Tony!' Little Miami kids conspire with bus driver to brighten day of man battling cancer

little miami local schools.JPG
WCPO file
little miami local schools.JPG
Posted at 5:12 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 17:12:51-04

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Each day, when Tony McHale drove his school bus route past the home of Tony Way, he'd honk his horn to boost his friend's spirits.

Way has been battling cancer for five years, and Little Miami Schools said that fight reached a critical point recently.

Although McHale doesn't drive that bus anymore, the new driver, Randy Hurst, continued the tradition of honking in support of Way as the yellow bus passed his home.

The district said eventually the children riding the bus each day caught on and grew curious about why their bus driver honked outside the same home each day.

When McHale told them, the district said the kids wanted to help raise Way's spirits too — so they hatched a plan.

First, McHale told Way to sit outside and, as the bus passed, the children shouted, cheered and waved out the window.

Then, when the children wanted to cheer again, McHale came prepared with art supplies. The children made signs and get well cards with markers on colored paper. This time, when the bus came to Way's home, it didn't pass, it stopped and the students held their signs out, cheering "Get well, Tony," the district said.

"Their sincere love moved my heart," said Way. "Pulling away, they continued to wave and yell to me to get better."

The moment was recorded on video and Way can be heard thanking the children for their support, posted by the school district on social media.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
'Violent and unimaginable': Experts warn child pornography is on the rise NKY library to reopen without staff, but residents ask for different solution District: Former Boone County HS student brandishes weapon on school campus

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards Sunday, October 22 at 8PM